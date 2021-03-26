Pupils still waiting to be placed in government schools

A number of Gauteng pupils have not yet been placed at schools as the department says government schools have reached their capacity with many parents moving children from private schools as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A group of about 60 parents have been frequenting the Gauteng education district office in Florida, west of Johannesburg, over the non-placement of pupils. The parents said the majority of the pupils were in grade 8.

One parent, Denise Hennessy, 54, said they were worried about their children as the school term is coming to an end next week but they are still sitting at home.

“I was told by the district director today that schools were full as there are a number of parents who moved their children from private to public schools. I just did not understand because I applied very early for my grandson who is supposed to start grade 8. We are very fortunate because we have Wi-Fi at home and he is doing grade 8 work from YouTube,” she said.

Another parent who asked to remain anonymous said she had to move her grade 1 child to a private school. “I got tired of travelling between the district and the schools and I decided to take him to a private school as I was worried that he was being left behind,” she said.