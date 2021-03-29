Gqeberha beachfront chaos leaves one dead

A party attended by at least 1,000 people turned chaotic on the Summerstrand beachfront on Saturday with bottles thrown at passing vehicles and a car guard left for dead.

Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch chair Sean Tappan said the party had started at about 6.30pm with about 200 teenagers seen roaming the beachfront.

In a few hours, the number increased to about 1,000.

Tappan said the youngsters, who were intoxicated, had become disruptive at about 9pm, throwing bottles, urinating and singing loudly.

A car guard was found dead on the corner of Beach Road and La Rochelle Drive, where moments earlier a large group of youngsters had been seen running away.

The neighbourhood watch and police eventually managed to calm the situation.