WATCH | Snowy superspreader: Hundreds break lockdown rules to join massive snowball fight in the UK

About 200 people broke UK lockdown rules this week to take part in a massive snowball fight at a park in Leeds, as the country battles a vicious wave of the coronavirus that has left some hospitals with no beds to treat patients.

According to the BBC, a large crowd took part or looked on as snowballs were thrown in Leeds' Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, in clear violation of lockdown rules to only meet with those in your household or support bubble.

A video of “the battle of Hyde Park” was shared on social media and showed two groups of people charging and throwing snowballs at each other.

“We were going for a walk in the park, it's literally around the corner from our house, and we heard all this commotion. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I was stood there for a good 10 minutes and there were times when it quietened down and then picked back up again,” onlooker Liam Ford told The Telegraph and Argus.