WATCH | SABC announcer Grootboom moved by president's gesture on her retirement

Xhosa newsreader Noxolo Grootboom was emotional on Tuesday afternoon after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had moved his address to the nation from 7pm to 7.30pm to allow the country to watch her last bulletin before she retires.

Grootboom, who has been working for the SABC for 37 years, hangs up the microphone on Tuesday night.

Her publicist Yolisa Njamela told Sowetan that after seeing the president's message she just broke down in disbelief.

“She could not speak, that is why we recorded a video. She was so overwhelmed. And now she is getting ready for her big night,” Njamela said.

A video of an emotional Grootboom at her home upon hearing the president had delayed his address to give her a fitting farewell was shared on WhatsApp. Grootboom held her face in her hands as she shed tears in disbelief.

Ramaphosa had initially planned to address the nation at 7pm regarding developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.