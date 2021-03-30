South Africa

Water to be supplied to desperate Ugu residents on a ‘rotational basis’

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
30 March 2021 - 18:20
KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka led a delegation of officials to address residents on the steps taken to resolve service delivery challenges within the Ugu district.
KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka led a delegation of officials to address residents on the steps taken to resolve service delivery challenges within the Ugu district.
Image: supplied

Residents living on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast could be supplied with water on a “rotational basis”.

This is one of the “short- and long-term interventions” cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka promised desperate residents, who frequently go without water for weeks.

Following violent and fiery protests in the Ugu district last week, Hlomuka on Tuesday led a delegation of municipal and provincial government officials to address residents on the steps taken to resolve service delivery challenges within the district.

The interventions include:

  • supplying water on a rotational basis with the prior communication of schedules to ensure communities are kept abreast consistently;
  • connecting to the Eastern Cape’s power supply to allow more water to be extracted from the Umthavuna River for purification and distribution to Ezingolweni, KwaXolo and Southbroom (this project is fully funded by Cogta to the tune of R14m and is being implemented with Eskom);
  • upgrading the KwaXolo bulk water supply scheme to increase supply to the KwaXolo and Izingolweni network;
  • exploring ground water systems such as boreholes and springs to augment the inadequate bulk capacity of the Bhobhoyi northern system; and
  • bulk water supply to be augmented through the Mhlabashane supply scheme based on agreement with Umgeni Water to increase production capacity in the Louisiana and Maygong areas and the KwaMadlala pump station upgrade.

Municipality could face 'criminal enforcement' for sewage spill in tourist hotspot

The Ugu district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has been instructed to urgently stop sewage flowing into the Uvongo river and bathing beach or it ...
News
1 week ago

Hlomuka’s department said in the long term, the national department of water and sanitation commissioned the construction of Cwabeni Dam to further alleviate the pressure.

The project is due for completion in 2023.

“In the meantime, the delivery of water through tankers is being enhanced to maximise the efficiency thereof. In some areas, static tanks are being added at strategic points to ensure regular water provision. MEC Hlomuka has pledged his department’s readiness to monitor the implementation of these measures,” Cogta said.

The municipality has been plagued with water woes for four years and has put the blame on acts of “sabotage” on the already ailing water supply infrastructure. This is holding towns along the KZN coastline, from Hibberdene to Harding, to ransom.

The Ugu district municipality claims not to know the identity of the saboteurs, while residents believe the obvious culprits are more than 100 municipal workers who were dismissed last year for participating in an illegal strike.

However, the  SA Municipal Workers Union claims corrupt municipal workers are colluding with contractors to share profits from tenders.

The police have not found the “third force” that has been smashing water pipes, closing valves, draining reservoirs and setting alight pump stations to leave hospitals, clinics, schools and homes without water for weeks. Municipal vehicles have been torched, electrical boxes destroyed and waterworks generators burnt.

Residents have been forced to buy bottled water to cook and wash dishes, use wet wipes to clean themselves and carry water from swimming pools to do laundry.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Water woes taint the new year for KZN Covid hotspot

Diesel contamination leaves residents in Umhlathuze without water supply since New Year’s Day
News
2 months ago

It should be heaven on Earth. After four years of almost no water, it’s hell

KZN South Coast residents livid as there are still no answers to why they have to live without water for weeks at a time
News
6 days ago

Lindiwe Sisulu ropes in SIU, Treasury and police to deal with flood of irregular expenditure

The department of human settlements, water and sanitation has lined up disciplinary cases and opened a number of criminal cases against officials.
Politics
1 day ago

Water project delay after protesters burn R3.5m excavator in Khayelitsha

A major bulk infrastructure project designed to boost water supply in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, was targeted amid violent protest action.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dad goes into zoo enclosure, drops baby while running from charging ... World
  2. Back to the future as taxman decides the device in your hand is a 'telephone' South Africa
  3. Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks News
  4. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  5. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News

Latest Videos

Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?
Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
X