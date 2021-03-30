Water to be supplied to desperate Ugu residents on a ‘rotational basis’

Hlomuka’s department said in the long term, the national department of water and sanitation commissioned the construction of Cwabeni Dam to further alleviate the pressure.

The project is due for completion in 2023.

“In the meantime, the delivery of water through tankers is being enhanced to maximise the efficiency thereof. In some areas, static tanks are being added at strategic points to ensure regular water provision. MEC Hlomuka has pledged his department’s readiness to monitor the implementation of these measures,” Cogta said.

The municipality has been plagued with water woes for four years and has put the blame on acts of “sabotage” on the already ailing water supply infrastructure. This is holding towns along the KZN coastline, from Hibberdene to Harding, to ransom.

The Ugu district municipality claims not to know the identity of the saboteurs, while residents believe the obvious culprits are more than 100 municipal workers who were dismissed last year for participating in an illegal strike.

However, the SA Municipal Workers Union claims corrupt municipal workers are colluding with contractors to share profits from tenders.

The police have not found the “third force” that has been smashing water pipes, closing valves, draining reservoirs and setting alight pump stations to leave hospitals, clinics, schools and homes without water for weeks. Municipal vehicles have been torched, electrical boxes destroyed and waterworks generators burnt.

Residents have been forced to buy bottled water to cook and wash dishes, use wet wipes to clean themselves and carry water from swimming pools to do laundry.

TimesLIVE