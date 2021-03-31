South Africa

Not even a slap on wrist for man who used k-word

Manager was recorded using the k-word to refer to blacks

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
31 March 2021 - 11:12
Kempston Agri GM Dick David (blue long-sleeve shirt) and Chris Diedericks (short-sleeve navy shirt) with two unidentified men.
Image: Facebook

A senior manager of an agricultural machinery distributor, who casually used the k-word to refer to black people during a presentation at a dealership in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, has been allowed to walk way from the incident scot-free.

Despite being caught on tape and his subsequent admission to using the racist slur on numerous occasions, Chris Diedericks, a technical manager at Kempston Agri, was merely subjected to “an internal inquiry” whose sanction the company refuses to reveal.

Kempston Agri, which is based in Gqebhera, imports and distributes agricultural machinery made by German manufacturer CLAAS.

Diedericks admitted to using the k-word during a presentation on behalf of his company to one of their clients, VDB Dealership, in Ermelo in December.

 

