Protruding human toe leads to grim discovery of body of former SAPS admin clerk

02 April 2021 - 11:08
The body of a former police administration clerk was discovered buried at her home in  Bronville in the Free State a day after she was reporting missing by her brother.

Police visited the home of Siziwe Gladile on Wednesday night where they made the gruesome discovery, said Col Thandi Mbombo.

“On arrival, they noticed that the window panes were broken and there were blood stains on the ground next to the house leading to the shack at the back,” said Mbombo.

“Members followed the blood trail and saw loose soil in the shack. They noticed a human toe protruding in the sand ... Relevant stakeholders were alerted and the body was dug out on the morning of April 1 at about 10am,” said Mbombo.

Police have since arrested a 21-year-old person known to the deceased.

The suspect will appear in the Welkom magistrate’s court next Tuesday.

