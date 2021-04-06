David Makhura keeps faith in Panyaza Lesufi
Premier says MEC's 'tender scandal' is manufactured
06 April 2021 - 09:58
Gauteng premier David Makhura has moved to close ranks behind education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who is facing a backlash over allegations that he had conspired to fix tenders in his department.
There have been growing calls for Lesufi’s removal after City Press newspaper reported it was in possession of a recording in which he allegedly promised to fix tender issues experienced by certain people.
But Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga called the corruption accusations “malicious” and said the premier had no plans to remove Lesufi from his post.
For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.