South Africa

David Makhura keeps faith in Panyaza Lesufi

Premier says MEC's 'tender scandal' is manufactured

06 April 2021 - 09:58 By Siviwe Feketha and Yoliswa Sobuwa
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng premier David Makhura has moved to close ranks behind education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who is facing a backlash over allegations that he had conspired to fix tenders in his department.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the recording had been 'manipulated' to tarnish his image.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

There have been growing calls for Lesufi’s removal after City Press newspaper reported it was in possession of a recording in which he allegedly promised to fix tender issues experienced by certain people.

But Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga called the corruption accusations “malicious” and said the premier had no plans to remove Lesufi from his post.

