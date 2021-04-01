Mpumalanga acting NPA boss facing corruption charge gets R20,000 bail

Mpumalanga’s acting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head, a top provincial official and a Hawks commander accused of corruption were granted bail of R20,000 each on Thursday.

Provincial human settlements department head Kebone Masange, unit commander of serious corruption investigation Lt-Col Ayanda Plaatje and acting director of public prosecutions Matric Luphondo appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

The three allegedly colluded to bribe a senior state advocate in the organised crime unit of the office of the Gauteng director of public prosecutions, Andrew Mphaga, to withdraw charges faced by Masange for contravening the Immigration Act and fraud.

Masange was detained by home affairs officials and subsequently arrested by the police in 2020 for allegedly being in the country illegally and using fraudulent documents which earned him a top position in the department.

The state opposed the granting of bail, saying the trio would intimidate witnesses and tamper with evidence.

“The court has no evidence before it of any violence committed by the applicants and that the broader public is in danger,” said magistrate Dreyer van der Merwe.