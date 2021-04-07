DUT chaos: 16 arrested, campuses closed and Covid-19 rules ignored as hoax triggers registration rush

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has shut all five of its Durban campuses after hundreds of prospective students clashed with the police after their unsuccessful attempts to register.

The clashes were trigged by a rush of students to the institution after a fake social media post on Tuesday that said DUT was accepting walk-ins for registration.

In a statement on Wednesday, DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said a large number of people invaded the sports centre on the Steve Biko campus in Durban on Tuesday.

“This was in reaction to fake social media posts inviting walk-ins to register at DUT. The university had not invited walk-ins and because of the risk to health, safety and security, the university suspended the on-campus support for online registration yesterday [Tuesday] indefinitely. However, normal online registration will continue in the manner it has been all along, but without on-campus support,” said Khan.

He said the influx of uninvited people on campus continued to violate Covid-19 protocols.