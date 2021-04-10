South Africa

Cops quickly pick up scent, and perfume raid ends in shoot-out

10 April 2021 - 09:32
Seven suspects who allegedly held guards at a Hout Bay shop at gunpoint and stole perfume will appear in Wynberg magistrates' court on Monday.
Seven armed suspects who stole perfume and men's cologne from a Cape Town chain store did not have a chance to test it. Instead, they smelled gunfire ... and the inside of a police cell.

Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said two suspects held up guards at a shopping centre in Hout Bay while five others broke into the shop on Thursday night.

“The suspects broke the glass panels of the cabinets inside the shop and took bottles of perfume and men's cologne and packed it in big bags,” said Van Wyk.

“The control room monitored the cameras and requested assistance, whereafter members of mall security and different security companies reacted swiftly and apprehended three suspects who tried to flee the scene on foot and in a Quantum vehicle with fake number plates.”

Van Wyk said a shoot-out broke out.

“A shoot-out ensued between the suspects and the security officers and another two suspects were apprehended by the security officers,” he said.

“Members of the SAPS K9 Unit were called, which led to another two arrests and the recovery of a 9mm Norinco firearm of which the serial number was filed off and three rounds.

“Housebreaking implements, cellular telephones and stolen property that were recovered on the scene and the Quantum were handed in as evidence.”  

The seven suspects, aged between 29 and 40, will appear in Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday. They face charges including possession of prohibited firearms and possession of ammunition and pointing of firearms.

