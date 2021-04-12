KZN education department concludes probe into overcrowded matric 'boot camp'
The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has concluded an investigation into why dozens of matric pupils were crammed into a tent during a boot camp held in Umzinto on the KZN south coast last year.
In a statement on Monday the department said the boot camp had been held at a venue in October in Umzinto district during preparations for the 2020 matric exams.
Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the pupils were all from the Harry Gwala district.
“Upon hearing about the conditions of the boot camp last year, the MEC directed the head of department, Dr Enoch Nzama, to conduct an investigation, which has since been concluded.”
The boot camp was held during a peak in Covid-19 infections and deaths in the province.
MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu is expected to reveal the findings of the investigation on Tuesday.
