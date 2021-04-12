South Africa

Two suspects arrested over murder of Soweto woman 'accused of witchcraft'

12 April 2021 - 13:56 By TimesLIVE
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Jostina Sangweni. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two suspects were on Monday expected to appear in court for the murder of Jostina Sangweni, 59, in an alleged mob justice attack in Soweto. More arrests are expected, said Gauteng police.

The duo were arrested in Mapetla on Friday. Aged 27 and 28, they were to make a first appearance in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday.

The police said the investigation was ongoing and more arrests were expected.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela welcomed the arrests and urged the investigating team “to leave no stone unturned until the remaining suspects are also apprehended and brought to book”.

Mawela had ordered the prioritisation of the investigation into Sangweni's murder on the evening of Friday March 26. 

Sangweni succumbed to injuries on April 5.

In a previous statement, the police said the Moroka SAPS had been alerted to an incident of alleged mob justice in Mabalane Street, Mapetla. “At the same time, a family came to the police station to report their mother as missing.”

“Police, together with the family, left for Mabalane Street where they found the injured victim ... Ms Sangweni was rescued and rushed to hospital for medical attention.”

However, she subsequently died in hospital.

The police said preliminary information gathered by the investigators was that she had allegedly been “accused of witchcraft, when in fact preliminary evidence reveals that the deceased was mentally unwell”.

Mawela reiterated the SAPS's call to communities “to refrain from mob justice that has always proven more harmful and tragic, such as in this instance”.

He assured Sangweni's family that police would do everything in their power to ensure that justice is served.

