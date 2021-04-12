Two suspects arrested over murder of Soweto woman 'accused of witchcraft'

Two suspects were on Monday expected to appear in court for the murder of Jostina Sangweni, 59, in an alleged mob justice attack in Soweto. More arrests are expected, said Gauteng police.

The duo were arrested in Mapetla on Friday. Aged 27 and 28, they were to make a first appearance in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday.

The police said the investigation was ongoing and more arrests were expected.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela welcomed the arrests and urged the investigating team “to leave no stone unturned until the remaining suspects are also apprehended and brought to book”.

Mawela had ordered the prioritisation of the investigation into Sangweni's murder on the evening of Friday March 26.

Sangweni succumbed to injuries on April 5.