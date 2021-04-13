'Extremely low' number of Covid-19 patients in Netcare hospitals

The number of Covid-19 patients at what was Durban's busiest private hospital since the start of the pandemic is “extremely low”.

A source told TimesLIVE that the last Covid-19 patient at St Augustine's Hospital was discharged on Thursday.

Netcare hospital division MD Jacques du Plessis said Covid-19 admissions at all the group's hospitals were low.

“We can confirm that the Covid-19 inpatient numbers are extremely low at present in most Netcare facilities. The situation is however fluid,” he said.

“We therefore urge everyone to take Covid-19 extremely seriously. Please remain vigilant to help protect your loved ones, yourself and the health-care system. It is critical for each individual to closely adhere to Covid-19 precautions including washing hands regularly, adhering to social distancing, and always wearing a mask in public and in the presence of others, to protect yourselves and to help prevent the spread of the virus.”