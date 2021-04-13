US recommends J&J vaccine pause as precaution

No cases of very rare blood clots have been detected in around 300,000 SA health workers who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine by Monday.

However, in the US six cases out of nearly seven million people vaccinated with the shot have been reported, prompting authorities there to recommend a pause in J&J Covid-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended “a pause in this use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution” while it investigated the cases of an extremely rare blood clotting disorder. One woman is critically ill and another has died of the clotting disorder, which developed within two weeks of the vaccination.

“At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine,” the company said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee is also reviewing the J&J vaccinations and the cases of the blood clotting disorder known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which typically occurs in one to two people out of a million.