IN QUOTES | Vaccinations, precautions & scientific evidence: Zweli Mkhize speaks

The temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine rollout in SA is a precautionary measure until the causal relationship between the development of clots and the J&J Covid-19 vaccine is sufficiently interrogated.

This is according to health minister Zweli Mkhize, who provided an update on Tuesday night about the country’s response to blood clot concerns.

Mkhize said SA takes the concerns seriously and stakeholders were consulted before the decision to halt the rollout of vaccines was taken.

The move follows the announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it would suspend administering the J&J vaccines in the US after six women developed unusual blood clots two weeks after receiving the jabs.