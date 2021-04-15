South Africa

'Justice must be served' Scores weigh in as teenager arrested after Limpopo bullying tragedy

15 April 2021 - 10:04
Thohoyandou police have arrested a schoolgirl at Mbilwi Secondary School for allegedly assaulting another pupil who later died in an apparent suicide. File photo.
Scores have welcomed the arrest of a 15-year old Grade 10 pupil from Mbilwi Secondary School in the Vhembe east education district in Limpopo, over the assault of fellow pupil Lufuno Mavhunga.

Mavhunga, also in Grade 10, allegedly committed suicide earlier this week after a video of her being confronted by two schoolgirls went viral on social media. The video shows one of the girls slapping her countless times across the face while pupils cheered the alleged perpetrator.

The video triggered wide-ranging condemnation of bullying and calls for anti-bullying awareness campaigns in schools.

The police in Thohoyandou confirmed the arrest of the alleged perpetrator on Wednesday. She will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.

“The suspect is a learner at Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou. The incident, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, allegedly took place at Sibasa Block A on Monday at about 11.30am and was reported to the police on Wednesday morning.

“The victim reportedly went home in the afternoon and on arrival, she allegedly locked herself in the room and consumed an overdose of tablets. She was apparently found by her mother lying unconscious and was taken to Siloam Hospital where she was certified dead on arrival,” police said in a statement.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and Dakalo Mavhunga, Lufuno's brother, told TimesLIVE the perpetrator allegedly attacked her because she blocked her on WhatsApp and Facebook as she was sending insulting messages to her.

Here are some social media responses:

