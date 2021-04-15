'Justice must be served' Scores weigh in as teenager arrested after Limpopo bullying tragedy

Scores have welcomed the arrest of a 15-year old Grade 10 pupil from Mbilwi Secondary School in the Vhembe east education district in Limpopo, over the assault of fellow pupil Lufuno Mavhunga.

Mavhunga, also in Grade 10, allegedly committed suicide earlier this week after a video of her being confronted by two schoolgirls went viral on social media. The video shows one of the girls slapping her countless times across the face while pupils cheered the alleged perpetrator.

The video triggered wide-ranging condemnation of bullying and calls for anti-bullying awareness campaigns in schools.

The police in Thohoyandou confirmed the arrest of the alleged perpetrator on Wednesday. She will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.