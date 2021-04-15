South Africa

Rivonia to offer affordable smart homes in city social housing plan

15 April 2021 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
An affordable apartment block is being developed for rental in Rivonia, Johannesburg.
An affordable apartment block is being developed for rental in Rivonia, Johannesburg.
Image: Joshco Rentals/Facebook

Wi-Fi in every apartment, with solar water heating: the swanky suburb of Rivonia will become home to working-class families under a City of Johannesburg development.

Mayoral committee member for housing Mlungisi Mabaso this week hosted a sod-turning ceremony at the site in Edenburg, Rivonia.

Led by the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco), the development aims to advance the city’s programme of building decent, accessible and affordable housing enabling qualifying groups of middle-low income earners to access housing opportunities around the economic nerve centres such as Sandton, Midrand and Fourways.

The city says the development will yield 1,077 rental units on completion, ranging from studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

The 10-storey walk-up blocks will accommodate households with gross income ranging from R2,500-R15,000 a month, per household.

The timeline for completion was not specified.

Joshco currently manages 8,515 rental units, according to a previous statement issued by the city.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Too-good-to-be-true’ Jozi housing project shut down by city

After issuing two contravention notices, officials have pulled the plug on the South Jozi Homes scheme
News
3 months ago

SA's top suburbs for new home buyers

Cape Town's Langa, along with Gauteng's new suburb of Drieziek, in Orange Farm, is joining Pretoria, Sandton and Midrand as sought-after areas for ...
News
4 months ago

Young black women 'are taking over the property market'

Young, black women in their mid-twenties and early thirties are driving the property investment market in the country.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  2. Bird flu outbreak confirmed in SA, Joburg farm quarantined South Africa
  3. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa
  4. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X