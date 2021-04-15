Rivonia to offer affordable smart homes in city social housing plan

Wi-Fi in every apartment, with solar water heating: the swanky suburb of Rivonia will become home to working-class families under a City of Johannesburg development.

Mayoral committee member for housing Mlungisi Mabaso this week hosted a sod-turning ceremony at the site in Edenburg, Rivonia.

Led by the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco), the development aims to advance the city’s programme of building decent, accessible and affordable housing enabling qualifying groups of middle-low income earners to access housing opportunities around the economic nerve centres such as Sandton, Midrand and Fourways.

The city says the development will yield 1,077 rental units on completion, ranging from studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

The 10-storey walk-up blocks will accommodate households with gross income ranging from R2,500-R15,000 a month, per household.

The timeline for completion was not specified.

Joshco currently manages 8,515 rental units, according to a previous statement issued by the city.

