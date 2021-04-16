South Africa

People 60 and older can register for Covid-19 vaccine from Friday

16 April 2021 - 09:53
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the registration portal for Covid-19 vaccine will be opened for citizens 60 and older.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the registration portal for Covid-19 vaccine will be opened for citizens 60 and older.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says the coronavirus vaccine registration portal will be opened on Friday afternoon to all citizens who are 60 and older, as government prioritises those who are most at risk of getting sick or dying of Covid-19.

Mkhize hailed this as a significant milestone not only for the country's vaccination campaign but for SA’s advancement towards universal health coverage.

“This is the first time in our democratic history that a major public health campaign will be supported by one digital system for all South Africans,” he said.

Those eligible will be able to register on the portal from 4pm this afternoon.

Those registering will need to have their ID and medical scheme numbers, if a member.

“Registration does not guarantee that you will be vaccinated immediately. We will use the information you provide when you register to communicate with you about the vaccination programme when necessary. The data from the system assists us to allocate the vaccines to the vaccine service points,” Mkhize explained.

Once registered, the system will send a SMS confirmation to the cellphone number supplied and you will be in the virtual queue to be scheduled for the jab.

“When it is your turn to be vaccinated, the system will send you another SMS with a date and the place where you will be vaccinated.” This will either be at a vaccination centre  closest to your home or your workplace.

At the vaccination service point, people will be provided with a proof of vaccination card and will receive a confirmation SMS on their phones.

Said Mkhize: “I want to reassure South Africans that we do have a plan to ensure that everyone is registered and we want as many people as possible to be registered before going to be vaccinated: this will save a lot of time and will also help us to allocate vaccinations to respective areas appropriately.”

People without smartphones or internet access will be contacted in person by teams: this includes the elderly, the homeless and those who live in deep rural areas that are difficult to reach.

“We will ensure that these team members are easy to identify and that you can verify that they are indeed accredited outreach team members,” said the minister.

Citizens with access to the internet are also encouraged to help those who require assistance with registration on the portal.

If you are unable to register by these methods, you may simply go to the nearest vaccination centre and we will register you on the spot. If you are 60 years or above we will also vaccinate you at the same time,” said Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Nearly 1,400 new Covid-19 cases and 73 deaths recorded in 24 hours: Mkhize

There were 1,372 new Covid-19 cases and 73 deaths recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.
News
11 hours ago

Covid-19 no-fault compensation fund set up to protect vaccinated citizens

The national coronavirus command council has approved the recommendation to establish the no-fault compensation (NFC) fund to protect the rights of ...
Politics
1 day ago

'We are not sleeping on the job': Zweli Mkhize reveals tough Covid-19 vaccine negotiations

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has laid bare the extent of challenges faced by the South African government during negotiations to procure Covid-19 ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bird flu outbreak confirmed in SA, Joburg farm quarantined South Africa
  2. Mogoeng Mogoeng lashes 'rude and discourteous' Supreme Court hopeful South Africa
  3. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  4. Chief justice Mogoeng questions ConCourt candidate's friendship with Pravin ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. Moderna vaccine booster jab shows strong promise against ‘SA variant’ South Africa
  2. J&J vaccine data will be reviewed over a few days, no concern in SA to date South Africa
  3. Millions of Pfizer vaccines are on the way, says Zweli Mkhize Politics
X