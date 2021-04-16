Police arrest 4 for Eastern Cape vigilante killings, death toll now 7
Four people have been arrested in connection with the mob killing of seven young men in Cacadu (formerly Lady Frere), in the Eastern Cape, this week.
Police spokesperson Brig Thembinkosi Kinana on Friday said the suspects were arrested on Thursday night.
“They are all charged with seven counts of murder,” said Kinana.
He said one of the men will appear in the local court on Friday and others will appear on Monday.
Kinana said the death toll of the victims had increased to seven after a man succumbed to severe burn and assault injuries.
The mob killing of the victims, aged between 21 and 27, happened at Zingqolweni village in KuNdonga and neighbouring Maqashu at about 5.45pm on Wednesday.