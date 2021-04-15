South Africa

Action to be taken against teachers at Lufuno Mavhunga's school after viral video, says Angie Motshekga

15 April 2021 - 10:50
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga. File picture.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga. File picture.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

“Proper school protocols” will be taken against the teachers of Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo after a video of a 15-year-old bullying Lufuno Mavhunga went viral, says basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

In the video, Mavhunga, a grade 10 pupil at Mbilwi Secondary School in the Vhembe East education district, is seen being confronted by two girls.

One of them signals the other to move while she gets closer to her to slap Mavhunga countless times. The victim grabs the pupil who is assaulting her in an attempt to block the blows.

Other pupils can be heard in the background cheering the alleged perpetrator, who is also in grade 10.

After the video went viral, Mavhunga allegedly committed suicide.

Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene confirmed the incident.

'Justice must be served' Scores weigh in as teenager arrested after Limpopo bullying tragedy

The police in Thohoyandou confirmed the arrest of the alleged perpetrator on Wednesday. She will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice ...
News
1 hour ago

According to a Jacaranda FM report, Motshekga, during her visit to the school, said she was awaiting a report into the incident from the school management and protocols such as disciplinary measures would be taken against teachers.

“We will be informed by the report and what our policy says. We can't pre-empt what it will say and we can't say yes if they were negligent we will fire them.

“We'll have to follow and take them through discipline. It will depend on the basis of what the report says and take appropriate action on what the report says,” she said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the police arrested the 15-year-old from the school on Wednesday over the assault. He said the minor will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.

Mojapelo said an inquest docket had been opened into Mavhunga's death, and a police investigation was ongoing.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mavhunga's older brother Dakalo said the perpetrator attacked his sister because she blocked her on WhatsApp and Facebook as she was sending insulting messages to her.

He said her death “hurt us a lot” because “she was a very peaceful person and she had love”. 

“As a family all we want is for Lufuno to find justice from what she has faced, maybe after that her soul will rest in peace.”

READ MORE:

'She loved peace,' says brother of bullied teen, Lufuno Mavhunga who committed suicide

Lufuno Mavhunga from Nzhelele in Limpopo allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.
News
17 hours ago

Limpopo pupil allegedly commits suicide after being bullied at school

A grade 10 Limpopo schoolgirl allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.
News
1 day ago

‘A parent’s worst nightmare’: Mmusi Maimane wants justice for Limpopo bullying victim

One SA Movement chief activist Mmusi Maimane added his voice to the scores of South Africans demanding justice for a Limpopo pupil who allegedly ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  2. Bird flu outbreak confirmed in SA, Joburg farm quarantined South Africa
  3. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa
  4. Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X