UCT vice-chancellor on student safety and how the public can help

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced the suspension of academic activities following a runaway fire that destroyed several parts of the campus on Sunday.

In a communique to students and staff, Phakeng hoped that the campus community was “safe and well under these frightening circumstances”.

“In light of the fire affecting the Rondebosch campus of the University of Cape Town (UCT), and the impact this is having on the university’s buildings as well as the evacuation of residences, all academic activities will be suspended tomorrow and on Tuesday.

“No classes, tutorials, laboratory work or tests will take place on Monday, April 19 or Tuesday, April 20. We will assess the situation and provide further updates before midday on Tuesday.”

In the note, she said to ensure student and staff safety, the campus would only be accessible to emergency services.

She would not elaborate on the extent of the damage to the Rondebosch campus.

Phakeng said UCT had made food and emergency accommodation available for students who were evacuated.