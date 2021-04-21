COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Senses dulled by Covid-19, French wine tasters fear for livelihood
April 21 2021 - 07:00
Covid-19 school closures pose a big threat to learning gains
Last year’s school closures are likely to adversely affect young learners in their foundational phase, especially in reading and mathematics. SA already faces a literacy crisis, with some grade 4 learners unable to read for comprehension.
In many schools, pupils in the foundation phase learnt very little of the school curriculum in 2020, says Lynn Bowie, the national coordinator at OLICO mathematics education, a non-governmental organisation that provides support to learners in maths.
April 21 2021 - 06:50
Your trash was their ‘treasure’, but lockdown has pushed them to near-starvation
Hundreds of thousands of waste pickers and their families have been pushed to the brink of starvation under SA’s Covid-19 lockdown.
A report by the World Wide Fund for Nature SA, International Union for Conservation of Nature and the department of environment, forestry and fisheries shows how the lockdown, which saw recycling facilities across the country shut in levels four and five, placed “unprecedented” and “devastating” pressure on SA’s 215,000 waste pickers.
April 21 2021 - 06:20
Oxygen supplies run low as India grapples with coronavirus "storm"
Indian authorities scrambled to shore up supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals in the capital, Delhi, on Wednesday as a fast-spreading second wave of coronavirus stretched medical infrastructure to breaking point, officials and doctors said.
India, the world's second most populous country, is reporting the world's highest number of new daily cases and approaching a peak of about 297,000 cases in one day that the United States hit in January.
Delhi's government issued a call for help on social media saying major government hospitals only had enough oxygen to last another eight to 24 hours while some private ones had enough for just four or five hours.
One hospital, the GTB hospital, got some oxygen supplies just before it was going to run out of stocks for its 500 patients, media reported.
"We had almost lost hope. All of us were in tears when we saw the oxygen tanker arrive," one relieved doctor, speaking on condition of anonymity, told India Today.
The city of 20 million recorded 28,395 new cases and 277 deaths on Tuesday, its highest since the pandemic began.
Reuters
April 21 2021 - 06:10
Senses dulled by Covid-19, French wine tasters fear for livelihood
The French wine-tasting industry is calling on the government to prioritize wine tasters on the vaccine list to protect their livelihoods as many fear their senses were dulled by the coronavirus.
April 21 2021 - 06:05
J&J to cooperate in study of rare clots linked to Covid-19 vaccine, German scientist says
A German scientist studying extremely rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine said on Tuesday Johnson & Johnson has agreed to work with him on the research after similar serious side effects emerged in recipients of its shot.
Andreas Greinacher, a transfusion medicine expert at Greifswald University, announced the collaboration after the European Medicines Agency said it would add a label to J&J's vaccine warning of unusual blood clots with low platelet counts.
Reuters
April 21 2021 - 06:00
US CDC expands vaccine eligibility to 16 and up
US health authorities said that people 16 years and older are now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 23 893 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 853 new cases, which represents a 3.6% positivity rate. A further 130 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 53 887 to date. Read more here https://t.co/GtOwMAC9eF pic.twitter.com/emG02IIApv— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 20, 2021