Dobby the elephant seal is healthy and thriving two months after rescue

21 April 2021 - 11:00
Image: Facebok/ Saambr

An elephant seal rescued by the SA Association of Marine Biological Research (Saambr) in Durban is thriving and has gained 40kg in just two months. 

Dobby weighed 71kg when he arrived at the centre and now weighs 110kg thanks to his healthy appetite, which sees him eat 15kg of fish in his three feeds a day. 

He has a healthy appetite and, rather than chewing his food, he sucks it up like a vacuum cleaner. His least favourite food is squid and cuttlefish and his favourite food is everything else he is offered,” said Saambr on Facebook.

The association said he still spends his days chilling around the pool, diving and greeting the staff as they walk past his enclosure. He has 50kg to go until he reaches his goal weight. 

Dobby Update Just over a month has passed since we posted an update on Dobby the elephant seal who was found on...

Posted by Saambr on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Dobby was found at Garvies Beach in Durban by members of the metro and SAPS search and rescue teams, the National Sea Rescue Institute and eThekwini lifeguards. He had sustained an injury in his lower jaw.

