Dobby the elephant seal is healthy and thriving two months after rescue

An elephant seal rescued by the SA Association of Marine Biological Research (Saambr) in Durban is thriving and has gained 40kg in just two months.

Dobby weighed 71kg when he arrived at the centre and now weighs 110kg thanks to his healthy appetite, which sees him eat 15kg of fish in his three feeds a day.

“He has a healthy appetite and, rather than chewing his food, he sucks it up like a vacuum cleaner. His least favourite food is squid and cuttlefish and his favourite food is everything else he is offered,” said Saambr on Facebook.

The association said he still spends his days chilling around the pool, diving and greeting the staff as they walk past his enclosure. He has 50kg to go until he reaches his goal weight.