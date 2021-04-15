More than 1,500kg of evil eye puffer fish removed in False Bay

About 1,510kg of evil eye puffer fish have been removed in False Bay and there is now a significant decline in puffer fish mortalities since a mass washout three weeks ago.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt told TimesLIVE the event appears to be coming to an end.

Thousands of fish mysteriously washed ashore, prompting the city to begin a mass cleanup and issue a warning against puffer fish consumption for dogs or humans due to their toxicity.

The department of environment forestry and fisheries (DEFF) said there were no adverse water conditions like pollution or red-tide toxins that may have caused this these large-scale mortalities.