South Africa

Gang linked to string of violent crimes in Limpopo town nabbed

21 April 2021 - 13:22 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Five men linked to a string of serious crimes in Limpopo have been arrested. File photo.
Five men linked to a string of serious crimes in Limpopo have been arrested. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A gang of suspects linked to a string of serious and violent crimes in the Sekhukhune area has been arrested, Limpopo police confirmed on Wednesday.

The five men, aged between 34 and 45, were nabbed at their homes during a joint operation between Limpopo police's provincial tracking team, provincial investigations unit, Limpopo police's highway patrol team and Jane Furse police officers.

They were arrested in connection with 10 cases of murder, ATM bombings, safe blasting and business robberies allegedly committed in the area over several months.

“Several items such as plasma TVs, clothing, cellphones and a fridge that were reportedly stolen from various retail stores and residences were recovered during the arrest,” Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

According to police, the men are “believed to be a part of a gang of criminals that has been terrorising members of the community, especially the business sector, in and around Sekhukhune”.

One of the suspects nabbed was later revealed to be on bail for an ATM bombing that took place outside Tzaneen in October 2020.

Ngoepe confirmed that a manhunt for the remaining suspects was under way and said those arrested may still be linked to other similar crimes in the province.  

Limpopo commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba praised the police for a “sterling job” in apprehending the men.

“We will keep fighting these criminals until they are behind bars and find no space to operate in Limpopo,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Motorists urged to be vigilant as 'spike gangs' target Tshwane roads

Criminals are laying spikes on roads in and around Tshwane and robbing motorists when they stop.
News
1 hour ago

Horror vigilante killings of six linked to attacks on elderly for drug money

“The entire village will kill itself.” These were the chilling, desperate words of Emalahleni municipality mayor Ntombizanele Koni.
News
5 days ago

Police crack down on Klerksdorp gangs, 7 arrested

More than a month after a group of alleged gangsters stormed the Jouberton police station outside Klerksdorp in North West, police arrested seven ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  2. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa
  3. Ringleaders of Cape Town refugee protests kicked out of SA South Africa
  4. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa
  5. Spiked drugs suspicion in deaths of Pretoria property developer and colleagues South Africa

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X