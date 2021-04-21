Student arrested for attack on police Nyala - with officers inside - at Walter Sisulu University

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 24-year-old student in connection with the attack on officers and the burning of a police Nyala.

On Monday, violence broke out in Mthatha when protesting Walter Sisulu University students charged police and torched an armoured personnel carrier.

In one video, students shielding themselves with mattresses, wooden planks and roof sheeting, charged at police officers while hurling rocks.

This came after protesting students had blockaded the N2 near the campus, effectively stopping traffic to and from the town.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said on Wednesday: “The student was allegedly part of a group of protesters, of which some allegedly attacked members of the police and set a Nyala alight with two occupants inside.