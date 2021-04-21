South Africa

Student arrested for attack on police Nyala - with officers inside - at Walter Sisulu University

21 April 2021 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE
A police Nyala was set alight in Mthatha after a skirmish between protesting Walter Sisulu University students and the police.
Image: SUPPLIED

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 24-year-old student in connection with the attack on officers and the burning of a police Nyala.

On Monday, violence broke out in Mthatha when protesting Walter Sisulu University students charged police and torched an armoured personnel carrier.

In one video, students shielding themselves with mattresses, wooden planks and roof sheeting, charged at police officers while hurling rocks.

This came after protesting students had blockaded the N2 near the campus, effectively stopping traffic to and from the town.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said on Wednesday: “The student was allegedly part of a group of protesters, of which some allegedly attacked members of the police and set a Nyala alight with two occupants inside.

“Four policemen were injured and taken to a local hospital, where one is still admitted and being treated for his injuries.”

Naidoo said the student was arrested about 48 hours after the incident.

He was expected to appear in court on Wednesday on charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“More arrests are imminent,” said Naidoo.

He appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact the police Crime Stop number on 08600-10111, or the police MySAPS app, which can be downloaded via any iPhone or Android device. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE

