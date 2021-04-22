Durban taxi owners suspend operations over permit enforcement

Commuters in central Durban are likely to be stranded after taxi operators suspended running their vehicles in the city on Thursday after a stand-off with metro police over the enforcement of route permits.

This follows an early morning blockade in the busy Warwick Triangle area, which brought traffic to a standstill.

Yusuf Khaliva, chairperson of the SA National Taxi Council in central Durban, told TimesLIVE that taxis were being parked at the old drive-in site, used by metro police as a pound, in protest against certain issues.

“Our main issue is permit enforcement. We are in discussion with the city and transport department about not enforcing permits because they know what the obstacles are,” said Khaliva.

“There is no enforcement of permits unless there is a conflict in a particular area, then metro police or the road traffic inspectorate comes and does enforcement.