Bheki Cele steps in as rogue taxi operators hijack lucrative KZN route

A brutal taxi war on what has become one of SA's bloodiest stretches of road is being orchestrated from behind prison walls.



This is according to police minister Bheki Cele and transport authorities, who last year tried to intervene in the killings along a 30km KwaZulu-Natal provincial road that is used by thousands of commuters to get to work and school...