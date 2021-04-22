Woman, 78, gives harrowing account of alleged rape by trusted gardener and handyman

A 78-year-old Gqeberha grandmother was no match for her alleged rapist — 34 years her junior and far stronger.

To make matters worse, the man was someone she had trusted, fed and employed for several years, the woman said.

The alleged perpetrator, 44, the woman’s gardener and handyman of several years, denies the allegations.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.