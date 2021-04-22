South Africa

Woman, 78, gives harrowing account of alleged rape by trusted gardener and handyman

‘I had to wash off the dirtiness’

22 April 2021 - 10:55 By Devon Koen
An elderly Gqeberha woman was allegedly raped by her gardener. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A 78-year-old Gqeberha grandmother was no match for her alleged rapist — 34 years her junior and far stronger.

To make matters worse, the man was someone she had trusted, fed and employed for several years, the woman said.  

The alleged perpetrator, 44, the woman’s gardener and handyman of several years, denies the allegations.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

