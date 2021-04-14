Senior North West prosecutor suspended after court appearance for 'sexual abuse of a minor'

A senior North West prosecutor, who stands accused of a raft of sexual offences against a minor, has been suspended, the NPA confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspension was served after his arrest and appearance in the Lichtenburg magistrate's court on charges of statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children, sexual display or causing display of pornography, sexual grooming of children and sexual assault.

According to NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame, the charges stemmed from a lengthy investigation dating back to 2019.

“It is alleged that the victim was 15 years old in 2019 when these offences were committed,” he said.