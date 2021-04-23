Family’s pain over bystander killed in bus ‘gang hit’

When a “hard-working, God-fearing” man bought a ticket to board a bus travelling from Gqeberha to Gauteng, he would have had no idea he would not live to see his family — eagerly anticipating his arrival for the Easter weekend — again.

Fortune Nyathi, 28, was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Bullets ripped through the bodies of a suspected gang member and his girlfriend, allegedly targeted by a rival gang, but Nyathi was hit as well.

