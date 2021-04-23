South Africa

Family’s pain over bystander killed in bus ‘gang hit’

Siblings still in shock at loss of brother as two appear in court for shooting

23 April 2021 - 11:48 By Devon Koen
Fortune Nyathi, 28, was shot dead when he was caught in a shooting after buying a bus ticket to Johannesburg on April 2.
When a “hard-working, God-fearing” man bought a ticket to board a bus travelling from Gqeberha to Gauteng, he would have had no idea he would not live to see his family — eagerly anticipating his arrival for the Easter weekend — again. 

Fortune Nyathi, 28, was in the wrong place at the wrong time. 

Bullets ripped through the bodies of a suspected gang member and his girlfriend, allegedly targeted by a rival gang, but Nyathi was hit as well.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

