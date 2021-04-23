'He was too good for this broken world': Five must-read stories on Lindani Myeni's death

Plans to repatriate Lindani Myeni's remains from Hawaii to SA are ongoing.

The 29-year-old former rugby player from KZN was shot dead by Hawaii police in an altercation last week.

His death has again put the spotlight on the conduct of white police towards black people.

Here are five must-read stories on Myeni's death:

What happened

Myeni was shot dead by officers from the Honolulu police department after they responded to an alleged “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu.

The police department released footage from two of the three officers who responded to the alleged burglary.

In it, one police officer can be heard shouting for Lindani to “get on the ground”. Four gunshots can be heard and then another officer shouts “police”.

Honolulu police department chief Susan Ballard was unable to say if Myeni had taken anything from the home, which would substantiate the reason for labelling it a burglary.