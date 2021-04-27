South Africa

Fake recruiter bust after ‘swindling job-seekers of thousands of rand’

27 April 2021 - 10:45
A fake recruiter duped eight people into paying him for jobs that did not exist.
Image: Thinkstock

A man allegedly posing as a job recruiter for a Johannesburg-based logistics company has been arrested for swindling  job seekers out of R64,000.

The 53-year-old, who allegedly claimed to have been tasked by the company to recruit drivers but instead duped job-seekers into giving him money, was arrested by the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said eight victims fell prey to the scam.

“It is alleged that between November 1 2019 and April 30 2020, the suspect claimed he was employed as a driver by Imperial Logistics Company in Johannesburg. He further claimed he had recently retired from his position and was tasked by his former employer to recruit the best drivers and cleaners on behalf of the company,” said Mgolodela.

He reportedly ordered eight victims to each deposit R8,000 in his bank accounts and after receiving the money he disappeared.

“His alleged conduct prejudiced the victims a total sum of R64,000. The matter was reported to the Mthatha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for an investigation which led to his arrest.”

He appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on fraud charges this week. He has been remanded in custody pending investigations. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 3.

TimesLIVE

