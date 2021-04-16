Facebook removes fake government jobs page

Facebook has removed a page offering fake government jobs.

This comes after TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that despite Africa Check blowing the lid on the scam months ago, the page called “Government Jobs Application Page”, continued to post many fake jobs daily and had a following of more than 189,000 users.

“We don’t want Facebook to be used to scam people. This isn’t good for our users and it damages our business. To fight this, we have strict policies to prevent and disrupt scams and fraudulent activity,” a Facebook spokesperson told TimesLIVE on Friday.

“When content violates these rules, and we are made aware, we take swift action against this, which is why we have removed the fake Government Jobs Application Page. We will remove repeat offenders from our service, and encourage people to report suspicious content when they see it.”