South Africa

Hawks swoop on three men ‘attempting to break into KFC outlet’

27 April 2021 - 08:51
The Hawks have clipped the wings of three men who allegedly tried to break into a KFC outlet.
The Hawks have clipped the wings of three men who allegedly tried to break into a KFC outlet.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Three Eastern Cape men who allegedly tried to break into a KFC outlet could not get to the chicken, and ended up facing attempted murder charges.

Sonwabo Thukwayo and Thandile Mrhwetyana, both 27, and Avela Luqhide, 33, are set to appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on May 12 for a formal bail application.

The trio panicked and fled when an alarm went off while they allegedly tried to break into the fast food outlet in Lusikisiki on April 17. Police gave chase and a shootout ensued.

“It is alleged that at about 3.30am on April 17 a burglar alarm was triggered at a local Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet in Lusikisiki. Three men were seen fleeing the scene and reportedly came across a police patrol van near the Teba post office gate. They opened fire at the police vehicle, injuring two police officials, before disappearing into darkness,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela.

KFC borrows slogans from other brands as 'finger lickin' still not advised during Covid-19

Months after dropping the famous “It's finger lickin' good” slogan, KFC is borrowing slogans from other brands.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Mgolodela said the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team also responded.

“Investigations commenced and within five hours Mrhwetyana and Thukwayo were arrested at a nearby guest house,” said Mgolodela.

“A handgun with rounds of ammunition was recovered from their hideout. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of Luqhide on the same day.

“The trio appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on April 19 and were remanded in custody pending ongoing investigations.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Hawks investigating claims of R41 quadrillion 'stolen in SA'

'Other allegations are reported to be the withholding of White Spiritual Boy and Spiritual Wonder Boy Accounts,' Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale ...
News
14 hours ago

Mystery of Pretoria after-work binge that killed three

Drugs found at house with bodies of staffers and ‘dark horse’ MD
News
2 days ago

Hawks bust police officers for 'fraudulent travel expenses'

Two Gauteng police sergeants will appear in court on fraud charges after allegedly submitting fraudulent travel expense claims.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  2. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  3. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Tokyo Sexwale: a scam or a smear? News

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X