'I was done in criminal court the day an accused took out his gold tooth as payment,' says academic

“I haven’t been to court in a while and the week before, I had to meet a friend at the criminal court. I had all the flashes of my previous appearances in court flooding back. And that morning I just remembered this is the reason why I don’t appear in court any more. It was just too stressful for me, I decided to join academia,” said Hokwana.

Hokwana had been practising for five years, including two years of articles, when she was approached by a man accused of shoplifting who asked her to represent him. The man was unemployed and the only valuable item he could think of was his gold tooth.

“I was going to appear in about three or four courts that day, so I had a matter at criminal court, I had a matter in maintenance court, I had a matter in civil court and I think I had debt review case that I also had. So I asked for the matter to stand down for me to be able to speak to him,” she said.

“I was able to get some sort of background into his case and his financial situation. At the time, he was unemployed, his matter had been postponed numerous times.