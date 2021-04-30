'This is humiliating': SA artist scammed out of R40k he borrowed from friends and family

Humiliated and broke.

This is how professional artist Bright Ntuli, 23, feels after being scammed out of about R40,000 by “potential investors”.

Ntuli believed he had received a much-awaited breakthrough when he got a business proposal to partner a Norwegian-based art gallery.

Ntuli, who lives in Johannesburg but hails from Pietermaritzburg, said he got an SMS last month from a person who introduced themself as a broker for the Norwegian bank governor who wanted to team up and take his work international. The SMS came from a South African cellphone number.

As someone who usually posts his work on social media, the SMS came as no surprise, especially because the supposed “broker” sounded like someone familiar with Ntuli's work. They explained wanting to help him get exposure beyond SA borders.

“This is what I always wanted to achieve ever since I became a professional artist in 2017. It was that big opportunity and I thought the moment I have been waiting for had arrived. I told myself I will grab it,” he told TimesLIVE.

Ntuli said after a few exchanges by SMS and calls the conversation continued via e-mail.

This is when he started to do what he thought was his homework.