South Africa

Police bust ‘jewellery thief' hiding under bed with loot worth R50k

01 May 2021 - 15:25
The alleged burglar was promptly arrested after police found him under a bed. Stock photo.
The alleged burglar was promptly arrested after police found him under a bed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Katarzyna Białasiewicz

Upington police have apprehended an alleged jewellery thief who tried to evade capture by hiding under a bed.

Police spokesperson Sgt Omphile Masegela said officers responded to reports of a burglary on Friday.

“ Sgt Gladwin Oss and Const Steven De Wee of Upington visible policing responded to an alleged burglary in progress at Middlepos area,” said Masegela.

“The members under the command of Capt Cecil March responded swiftly ...  On arrival at the said residence, the suspect was found hiding under the bed.

“Cash and jewellery with an estimated value of R50,000 was found in his possession and he was arrested. 

“He is expected to appear before court soon on a charge of housebreaking.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Eight farm robbery suspects arrested, as police search for killers of KZN farmer in separate incident

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the death and robbery of a Karkloof farmer who was stabbed several times on Thursday.
News
6 days ago

Inside the R300m jewellery heist at Johann Rupert's warehouse

Today the Sunday Times takes you inside the audacious heist that netted thieves R300m in jewellery belonging to South African billionaire Johann ...
News
1 year ago

Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse

In a brazen armed robbery, thieves have stolen more than R300m worth of luxury jewellery from a warehouse belonging to South African billionaire ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Sexwale 'heritage fund': Bank for International Settlements does not service ... South Africa
  2. Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch South Africa
  3. Zulu nation shocked as Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu dies South Africa
  4. Buthelezi to provide clarity on status of reportedly ill regent of Zulu nation, ... South Africa
  5. Hawks arrest eight over R25m ‘toilet tender fraud’ in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X