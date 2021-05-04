South Africa

Norma Mngoma hits back: 'People must not force me to be loyal to people who aren't loyal to me'

04 May 2021 - 14:00
Norma Mngoma is the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has come out guns blazing at her critics and those questioning the timing of her speaking out against Gigaba.

“I will do things the way I want and when it’s time to fight I’m not a coward. Even legally I will challenge any unfair treatment towards me. People mustn’t force me to be loyal to people who are not loyal to me. Loyalty and trust are earned not forced,” she said on Tuesday.

Mngoma testified at the state capture commission last week and levelled allegations against Gigaba regarding his relationship with the corruption-accused Gupta family.

She alleged the family largely funded their lavish lifestyle and that Gigaba received bags of cash which he hid in their home. 

She said she was inundated with messages from people who asked her why she spoke out against the former minister and not just walked away.

