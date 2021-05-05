Durban port employees who came into contact with vessel that sailed from India told to self-isolate

Durban port employees who came into contact with goods aboard an Indian cargo ship have been given strict instructions to self-isolate at home.

This is after 14 of the 21 Filipino crew of the cargo vessel Eaubonne, which sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The vessel, which left India two weeks ago transporting tonnes of rice, docked in Durban on Sunday, raising alarm bells after the shipmaster was informed that the chief engineer had died during the 14-day voyage from a heart attack.

Between Sunday and Monday evening about 200 port employees manually assisted with carting 3,000 tonnes of rice off the vessel and into a storage warehouse at the port.