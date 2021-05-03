Government on 'high alert' for new Covid-19 variant from India: Mkhize

The government is on “high alert” for the Covid-19 variant circulating in India, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.

The government had also asked the ministerial advisory committee for its advice on how to handle travel from countries where “variants of concern” were prevalent.

In a statement, the minister said that there were no cases of the B.1.617 variant in SA, but that genomics teams had told the department they had “intensified surveillance not only to ensure that variant can be detected quickly but also to understand what the implications are for us in the context of B.1.351 being the dominant variant in SA”.

This comes after the Netcare group of hospitals confirmed that a patient who had “recently” travelled to India had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital. The variant the patient had tested positive for was not yet established.