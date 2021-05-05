Gauteng bids emotional farewell to late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu
The political leadership of Gauteng is accompanying the delegation repatriating Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to KwaZulu-Natal, after her death in Gauteng.
Earlier on Wednesday morning, amabutho (Zulu regiments), amatshitshi (Zulu maidens) and isiphithiphithi [women regiments] gathered to collect the remains of the queen from the Medico Legal Laboratory in Johannesburg to be taken to KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma.
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson of the premier’s office in Gauteng, said the delegation would hand over the body to the KZN leadership in Piet Retief.
“It was emotional for the family. Royal regiments were also present and there was a lot of singing and dancing. Covid-19 measures were followed as much as possible,” Mhaga said.
The Gauteng political delegation, made up of premier David Makhura and MECs Faith Mazibuko, Nomathemba Mokgethi, Mbali Hlophe, Jacob Mamabolo and Lebogang Maile, joined the Zulu and Swazi royal families at the Hillbrow Mortuary.
Makhura sent condolences to the royal families on behalf of the provincial government and the people of Gauteng.
The late queen will be buried at the crack of dawn on Thursday.
The arrival of the Zulu Royal Family at the Johannesburg Mortuary.— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 5, 2021
The Royal Family will receive Zulu Regent Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu’s remains and accompany Her Majesty’s remains to KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace, Nongoma. #RIPQueenMantfombi pic.twitter.com/McJMHkDdsG
TimesLIVE