Gauteng bids emotional farewell to late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

The political leadership of Gauteng is accompanying the delegation repatriating Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu to KwaZulu-Natal, after her death in Gauteng.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, amabutho (Zulu regiments), amatshitshi (Zulu maidens) and isiphithiphithi [women regiments] gathered to collect the remains of the queen from the Medico Legal Laboratory in Johannesburg to be taken to KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma.