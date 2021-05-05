SA records more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA on Wednesday recorded more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in a single day for the first time since mid-February.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 2,073 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases recorded across SA to 1,588,221.

The new cases came from 33,414 tests, at a positivity rate of 6.5%.

Mkhize also said on Wednesday that 46 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 54,557.

So far, 1,510,385 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 95%.

The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 353 181.

TimesLIVE