South Africa

WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge

05 May 2021 - 07:00
Former president Jacob Zuma is known for his dance moves.
Image: Jackie Clausen/ Pool

A video of former president Jacob Zuma attempting a TikTok dance challenge has shut down the TL, drawing tons of reaction from social media users.

In the video, the former president is seen dancing to Something New by US rapper Wiz Khalifa. 

Zuma is clearly deep in the vibe and having the time of his life as loved ones come in and out of frame.

The video received hilarious responses from Twitter users who joked about Zuma’s hip-hop dance moves, and noted how happy he looked in the video. 

Others pointed out that Zuma is happy despite recently parting ways with his lawyers.

Eric Mabuza filed a formal notice of withdrawal in the Pietermaritzburg high court last month but did not state his reasons for the decision.

TimesLIVE reported the withdrawal will include Muzi Skhakhane, who represented the former president at the state capture inquiry.

