WATCH | Fresh or flop? — Jacob Zuma takes on TikTok dance challenge
A video of former president Jacob Zuma attempting a TikTok dance challenge has shut down the TL, drawing tons of reaction from social media users.
In the video, the former president is seen dancing to Something New by US rapper Wiz Khalifa.
Zuma is clearly deep in the vibe and having the time of his life as loved ones come in and out of frame.
The video received hilarious responses from Twitter users who joked about Zuma’s hip-hop dance moves, and noted how happy he looked in the video.
Entlek the entire Country we were a problem to uBaba. Look now he is happy without Us 😂🤞— Fumani Tshepo (@Th3_Official_TP) May 4, 2021
Our president has moves for days. 😂😂✌🏿 https://t.co/gTeIFhvot8— it's jenny (@Mulalo77866791) May 4, 2021
The only president who can Dab😎🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/oRGCU0i93l— Bhambatha Rebel (@BhambathaRebel) May 4, 2021
Listen to that laugh in the background 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 this madala never changes 😂 https://t.co/tQUJZESnVz— Nicolson Moetsi 🔑 (@iam_Nicolson) May 4, 2021
Others pointed out that Zuma is happy despite recently parting ways with his lawyers.
Eric Mabuza filed a formal notice of withdrawal in the Pietermaritzburg high court last month but did not state his reasons for the decision.
TimesLIVE reported the withdrawal will include Muzi Skhakhane, who represented the former president at the state capture inquiry.