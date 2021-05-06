Woman found dead at lover's parents' house

The family of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead in a pool of blood at her boyfriend's parents' house has pleaded with the police to arrest the perpetrator.

Dimakatso Lebelo's naked body was found with multiple stab wounds at a house belonging to her boyfriend's parents at Hans village in Mapela outside Mokopane, Limpopo, on Monday afternoon.

Her uncle Stanley Lebelo said the family is heartbroken, as the deceased is leaving behind a two-year-old daughter who would no longer have someone to call a mother.

“For the sake of the child and the Lebelo family, we are pleading with the police to find the killer and send him to jail. It was heart-wrenching to see Dimakatso's body with deep cuts all over her body, hence we seek justice,” he said.

