JSC committee to investigate complaint against arms deal judges

The Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) will meet on June 12 to recommend whether a complaint against two judges who were appointed to the arms deal commission should be investigated and reported on by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

Their recommendation will be made to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is acting chair of the committee, wrote a reply last week to two organisations — Shadow World Investigations and Open Secrets — which had lodged a complaint against judge Willie Seriti and judge Hendrick Musi in August last year.

The two judges were appointed by former president Jacob Zuma to act as commissioners in the commission of inquiry into allegations of fraud, corruption, impropriety or irregularity in the arms deal in 1999.

The commission published its final report of findings in April 2016. The report found no evidence of wrongdoing.