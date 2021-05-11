Man in court for shooting lover to death

Two men have appeared in court in connection with different cases that are linked.

In the first case, a 34-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend inside a car at a parking lot last week appeared on a murder charge in the Polokwane magistrate’s court.

He is facing an additional charge of possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunition.

In another courtroom, the owner of the firearm which was used in the killing, Stephen Mathebula, appeared on a charge of negligence of a firearm.