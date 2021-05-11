South Africa

Man in court for shooting lover to death

Owner of firearm used appears in a different courtroom

11 May 2021 - 10:36 By Peter Ramothwala
Joseas Kibi Leboga, accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend Tshepo Rakoma inside her car, briefly appeared at the Polokwane magistrate's court on Monday.
Two men have appeared in court in connection with different cases that are linked.

In the first case, a 34-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend inside a car at a parking lot last week appeared on a murder charge in the Polokwane magistrate’s court.

He is facing an additional charge of possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunition.

In another courtroom, the owner of the firearm which was used in the killing, Stephen Mathebula, appeared on a charge of negligence of a firearm.

