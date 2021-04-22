News

Ntuthuko Shoba called Tshegofatso Pule’s killer 23 times the day she went missing: state

IO says Shoba used an unregistered sim card to contact Muzikayise Malephane, who is serving 20 years

22 April 2021 - 15:17

The day eight-month pregnant Tshegofatso Pule went to visit her lover, Ntuthuko Shoba, at his home in Florida, Johannesburg, and later went missing, he allegedly made several calls to her killer using an unregistered cellphone. 

According to the state, investigating officer Bongani Gerald Mpete said in a statement that he had obtained cellphone records indicating Shoba made calls from a landline connected to a cellphone where he worked...

