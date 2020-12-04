South Africa

Suspect on the run

Jilted lover allegedly kills girlfriend, injures sister-in-law

04 December 2020 - 11:00 By Promise Marupeng
Sibongile Mgabadeli, 40, was admitted to a local hospital after she was shot twice, allegedly by the enraged boyfriend of her sister.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A bitter break-up led to a man allegedly killing his girlfriend and wounding her elder sister in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, at the weekend.

Sibongile Mgabadeli, 40, was admitted to a local hospital after she was shot twice, allegedly by the enraged boyfriend of her sister Ncindelwa, on Saturday. She was discharged on Wednesday.

“He [the sister's boyfriend] arrived at my sister's shack where I was visiting in Extension 10 in Tsakane and demanded that we open the door. When we refused, he got angry and left. He later returned and managed to gain entry into the shack after breaking the door with an axe,” Mgabadeli said.

For more on this story, please visit SowetanLIVE.

